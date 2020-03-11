Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley to fund caregiving organization

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley is using a majority of their annual spendable amounts to fund the first three years of a new organization.
The Basics Chattahoochee Valley was launched by the Talented, Educated People action area of Columbus 2025.
The Basics are five parenting and caregiving principles that can be life-changing for children between birth and age 3.
The principles include:
- Maximize love, manage stress
- Talk, sing and point
- Count, group and compare
- Explore through movement and play
- Read and discuss stories
“So the basics are five simple easy things that we can do with our children every single day in our normal every day lives. They are talk, sing and point. Explore through movement and play. Maximize love. Manage stress. Read and discuss stories. And count group and compare. So if we can do these 5 individual principles with our children every single day to get them really prepared for school- that’s what these principles are about," said Helena Coates, Chair of Birth to Pre-K.
