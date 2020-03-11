Consolidation of Muscogee Co Sheriff’s Office and Marshal’s Office to begin in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bill recently passed by Governor Brian Kemp that would consolidate the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office into the sheriff’s office will not have any effect on the offices this year.
A human resources representative at the Columbus City Council meeting this week explained that the transition will not begin until January 2021.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says this change came quickly and without a public vote because the incumbent Muscogee County Marshal, Greg Countryman, is not seeking re-election.
“The main thing we want people to know is that this was not done lightly. The only reason it didn’t go on a ballot is because of a timing issue. If we would have waited and put it on a ballot, people would have qualified, they would have invested money, they would have invested their time and energy in running and maybe for a job that doesn’t exist,” said Mayor Henderson.
All employees of the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office will keep their jobs and many will receive pay raises, according to the presentation at city council.
