East Alabama houses of worship work to prevent COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As some events and gatherings across the nation are being cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19, some churches and houses of worship in East Alabama are also taking COVID-19 into consideration.
Religious leaders tell us caring for their congregations is one of their top priorities.
“The health and well-being is the center core of that, not only from a spiritual standpoint but a physical standpoint,” said Rusty Sowell, Pastor of Providence Baptist Church.
When it comes to the health and well-being of their congregation, with the threat of coronavirus looming, pastors, rabbis and more are taking steps to keep their congregations healthy and virus-free.
“I don’t want people to panic,” Rabbi Brian Hawkins said. “We should not panic. In fact, the Bible says we should be wise, so that’s what we’re trying to do, be wise.”
Being wise for these leaders means implementing some precautionary measures when they worship.
“Doing a social distancing where we don’t do any handshaking or hugs, even though we’re a big huggable community,” Rabbi Hawkins said.
Providence Baptist Church has its own version.
“We do what we call the Baptist bump,” Pastor Sowell said. “It’s like the fist bump but the baptist bump, not too hard.”
They said they are stressing hand-washing and using hand sanitizer, as well as staying home when you are sick, things, according to the pastor of Providence Baptist Church, they encourage every flu season too. He said they are not serving communion right now, but that is normal for them this time of year.
“We don’t usually do that during the flu season itself,” Pastor Sowell said. “It’s usually during the off season.”
These religious leaders said while you may feel guilty missing a worship service while you are sick, don’t worry.
“We do want to be wise in how we do things and try and do our part in keeping people well,” Rabbi Hawkins said.
Pastor Sowell said staying well is crucial.
“Better to err on the side of grace,” he said. “Their health is what’s most important. We have live stream in regards to our worship services. We can accommodate people not being here."
