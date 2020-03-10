Former Central Red Devil suspended from LSU football program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WTVM) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Tuesday that former Central Red Devil Peter Parrish has been suspended indefinitely.
Orgeron said the suspension of the redshirt freshman quarterback came for breaking team rules and that Parrish hadn't been participating in offseason workouts... and had been away from the team for "a while now" and didn't know when he'd return.
Parrish was a 4-star prospect coming out of Central High School in 2017. He didn’t take any snaps last season, but as one of two returning scholarship quarterbacks he was expected to back up Myles Brennan as Brennan took over for departing Heisman winner Joe Burrow.
