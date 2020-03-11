Former UGA football player hospitalized after fight at Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former University of Georgia football player has been hospitalized after being involved in a fight at the Muscogee County Jail.
Quintavius Harrow, who was booked into the jail on Mar. 6, was taken to the hospital following the fight, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins.
There is no word at this on how many people were involved in the fight.
Sheriff Tompkins says that Harrow’s injuries are non-life threatening
Harrow was being held in the Muscogee County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, reckless conduct causing harm or endangering safety, terroristic threats, probation violation, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
