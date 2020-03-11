Fort Mitchell National Cemetery funeral scheduled for homeless Columbus veteran

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - A funeral service for a homeless Columbus veteran is scheduled for tomorrow, Mar. 12 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery at 2 p.m EST.
Corporal Horace Eugene Talley joined the United States Army on Oct. 22, 1964 in Chamblee, Georgia.
He exited the military honorably after serving to receive the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.
Corporal Horace Eugene Talley, 87, passed away Feb. 9, 2020.
Retired Master Sergeant Patricia Liddell says, “It is up to us a community to take charge to ensure that this veteran unlike so many will not be left behind.” She asks that active-duty members, members of Veterans Service Organizations, veterans and community members attend Corporal Horace Eugene Talley’s interment ceremony to give him a proper hail and farewell at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.
