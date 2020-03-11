How first responders in the Chattahoochee Valley are staying safe from coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency Medical Services personnel are some of the first to interact with sick patients on a daily basis.
Although it is their job to take care of us, they must safeguard themselves from the COVID-19 coronavirus as well.
Columbus Fire and EMS Interim Chief Greg Lang says the department is taking extra precautions when responding to calls for people with flu-like symptoms or COVID-19 scares.
“[We use] a gown, goggles, a mask, [we] also have two of our personnel go in and attend to the patient, that way we only have two responders actually tending to the patient and also put a mask on the patient, as well, to begin with," said Chief Lang.
Columbus Fire and EMS have only received a few calls for patients with flu-like symptoms, according to Chief Lang.
If you believe you may have COVID-19, Chief Lang encourages you to contact your primary care physician before going anywhere, including their office or a hospital.
