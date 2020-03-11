Lanett teenager arrested for attempted murder after dispute over watch

Lanett teenager arrested for attempted murder after dispute over watch
Jonathan Golden, arrested for attempted murder (Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | March 11, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 11:37 AM

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett teenager has been arrested for trying to kill another person after the pair got into a fight over a watch.

19-year-old Jonathan Golden was arrested on Mar. 11 in connection to a shooting that took place in the 800 block of 19th St. SW on Mar. 1.

Lanett police were dispatched to the area at approximately 10:20 a.m. where they found a man suffering two gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that Golden and the victim were having a dispute over a watch. The disagreement escalated and Golden pulled out a pistol and shot the victim twice.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Golden and he was taken into custody without incident.

