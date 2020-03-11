Muscogee County School District has plans in place should COVID-19 become immediate threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The battle to halt the coronavirus is bringing sweeping new restrictions. Italy is expanding a lockdown of northern regions to a travel ban covering the entire country.
Here at home, local governments and school districts continue to have plans in place should COVID-19 become an immediate threat in their community. This includes the Muscogee County School District.
The Muscogee County School Board heard a presentation from the district’s risk management director, school nurse and community partners at Monday Night’s work session.
“We are at level 0 threat here,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.
Dr. Lewis says the district has a plan to continue learning outside the classroom if they have closures should the coronavirus disrupt learning in the classroom.
“In the event that we should have to close a school or the district depending on how severe or widespread the outbreak might be, we have made plans to provide both digital and hard copy assignments for students for a period of up to two weeks," Dr. Lewis explained.
In the presentation at Monday night’s work session, Risk Management Director Tracy Fox says another element to their plan is working with Plant Services.
“Update us on what areas they are doing in the schools, what are they communicating to our custodians as well as the collaborative effort they have with our vendors who serve our district daily," Fox said to the school board.
While the threat of COVID-19 is at Level 0 in Muscogee County schools, Dr. Lewis says they meet at least twice a week via conference call.
“We are continuing to take the precautionary measures. We’re encouraging our students who wash their hands regularly as well as a faculty and staff and we’re taking the extra precautions, of course, of wiping hard surfaces down, bus seats, things like that. Just common sense measures," he said.
The Muscogee County School District Superintendent also says they have routine updates from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the event of school closures because of COVID-19, that will be Dr. Lewis’ decision, which he says would be made in consideration with the city and other community organizations.
Dr. Lewis says they’ve made pretty advanced plans regarding field trips and spring break should the virus impact our community down the road. They’re also doing a table-top exercise on Wednesday to make sure everyone throughout the system is prepared.
