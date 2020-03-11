Opelika named among Southern Living’s best small towns

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika is being named among the best small towns across the South.
Southern Living says that Opelika is the 16th best small town in the South, calling it a “spirited town.”
The magazine makes note of the numerous breweries and popular bars, as well as the John Emerald Distilling Company who made the first legal Alabama whiskey since the Prohibition era.
Residents of Opelika are pleased their little town made the list.
“I wonder why it took so long to do that," says Glenn Buxton with the Museum of East Alabama. “I think downtown Opelika has really revitalized itself in the last 10 years especially. A lot of people are living downtown now. We have a lot of restaurants downtown. There’s a lot of things to do here. They’re putting in the new entertainment district. We got the brewery, we got the distillery. It’s becoming a happening place.”
Other towns on the list include Florence, Ala. and Thomasville, Ga. First place goes to Williamsburg, Va.
For the full list of Southern Living’s best small towns, click here.
