Senate passes rebuke of DeVos over student loan forgiveness
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pauses as she testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a hearing of the House Appropriations Sub-Committee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies on the fiscal year 2021 budget. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
March 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 3:39 PM

(AP) - The Senate on Wednesday gave final congressional approval to a measure overturning Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rules making it harder for students to get loans erased after being misled by for-profit colleges.

The measure passed with a 53-42 vote and stands as a rare rebuke of DeVos by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The House approved the measure in January, and the White House has threatened a veto.

The Education Department quickly condemned the measure, calling DeVos’ rule an improvement over a “poorly written Obama-era regulation.”

