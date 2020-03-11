Springtime Vibes in the Air

Though rain chances are in the forecast each day, coverage will be relatively low. A pesky mist and spots of drizzle will be around at times for Wednesday, but other than that mainly just anticipating 10-30% coverage of some isolated showers and perhaps a few rumbles through the end of the week. Rain coverage looks low next week too, and not everyone is guaranteed rain each day; many will stay dry. Next week has actually been trending even warmer with highs near 80 possible.