Springtime Vibes in the Air

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting off Wednesday morning with some dense fog across the Valley, which has been reducing visibility for the AM commute. Though fog should fade away through the afternoon, clouds will be stubborn to budge. Regardless, today continues to push us toward more spring-like warmth with highs in the 70s through the weekend.
Though rain chances are in the forecast each day, coverage will be relatively low. A pesky mist and spots of drizzle will be around at times for Wednesday, but other than that mainly just anticipating 10-30% coverage of some isolated showers and perhaps a few rumbles through the end of the week. Rain coverage looks low next week too, and not everyone is guaranteed rain each day; many will stay dry. Next week has actually been trending even warmer with highs near 80 possible.
