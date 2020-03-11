Staying Warm & Mostly Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will stay at 10-20% over the rest of this week and into the weekend meaning that most of us won’t get wet, but you should still be prepared for some showers or storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s, approaching 80 degrees by the weekend. For next week, the coverage of rain should be a little higher for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but even then, the overall coverage will only be around 30% - once again, meaning most spots will stay dry. Highs will climb to the lower 80s for the middle and end of next week in some communities. The rainfall totals for the next week are expected to remain below 1/2 an inch, so flooding is not a concern as of right now.