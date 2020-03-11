Uber names Columbus among most forgetful cities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is in Uber’s list of the “10 Most Forgetful Cities.”
Uber released its fourth annual Lost & Found Index with a snapshot of what riders left behind and tips to retrieve lost items using the Uber app.
Columbus falls at number eight on the list of the “Most Forgetful Cities.”
The 10 Most “Forgetful” Cities:
- Lubbock, Texas
- Oxford, Mississippi
- College Station, Texas
- Fresno, California
- Modesto, California
- Lawrence, Kansas
- St. Cloud, Minnesota
- Columbus, Georgia
- Tallahassee, Florida
- Fayetteville, North Carolina
The index also shows people are most forgetful on Fridays, Saturdays and late at night. Three of the most forgetful holidays of the year were Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day), Oct. 27 (Halloween weekend), and Mar. 17 (St. Patrick’s Day), which is right around the corner!
The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone itself in the Uber, you can log in to your account on a computer and follow these steps:
- Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something
- Tap “I lost an item”
- Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”
- Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.
- If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).
- Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
- If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.
- If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.
For more information on the factors Uber used to come up with these rankings, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.