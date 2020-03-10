Vikings top Blue Devils in subregion opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tucker Kite homered on the very first pitch of the bottom of the first inning to key a 5-run frame to help lead the Pacelli Vikings to a 13-3 six-inning victory over the Manchester Blue Devils in the subregion opener for both teams on Tuesday at Deimel Diamond.
Kite went 3-for-4 on the day with three RBI, adding a 2-run walk-off homer in the sixth to end the game for the Vikings (5-4, 1-0 Region 4-1A West).
Will Vinyard was 2-for-3 with three RBI, including a 2-run homer of his own.
Blake Dugan went four inning to pick up the victory, giving up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Grant Brown was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Blue Devils.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.