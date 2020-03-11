Walmart, Apple, others revise paid sick leave in face of coronavirus

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Walmart is launching an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that includes allowing its employees to not be penalized for taking time off if they feel uncomfortable working because of fear of the spreading new virus. Walmart also says that hourly workers who work in a store, club, office or distribution center will receive up to two weeks pay if they are required to quarantine by the government or by the retailer. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew)