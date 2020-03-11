What should you do if you have symptoms of the coronavirus?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus concerns continue to grow as the U.S. continues to see more cases be confirmed including in the Peach State.
Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department says they have gotten numerous calls regarding COVID-19 and wants to reiterate that they are not offering testing at their facility. Several local hospitals we checked with say they have to follow the state’s Department of Health guidelines in order to get approval for COVID-19 testing.
If you feel like you might have the coronavirus, Kirkland says anyone who has symptoms needs to wear a mask. She also says to call your health provider before going to their office.
“They can direct you to maybe a side entrance or a back entrance so that you won’t expose other people and then your health care provider will make the determination as the whether you need to have the COVID testing done in cooperation with the state lab," Kirkland explained.
Up until this week, all COVID-19 in the Peach State has been done through the state’s public health lab in Atlanta. Kirkland says the healthcare provider has to get approval from the Georgia Department of Public Health in order to send a specimen off for testing, which is a nose and throat swab.
John Atkinson with East Alabama Medical Center says this is the same process they use in Alabama. This week, Kirkland says two privately owned labs, Quest Diagnostics and Lab Corps, have started COVID-19 testing.
“But they are not collecting specimens so, you still have to go to your provider to have them take the specimen to be tested it and then they send it to either Lab Corps or Quest Diagnostics," Kirkland said.
The West Central Health District now has a COVID-19 information line set up, 1-855-962-0955.
“Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Columbus or the 16 counties of the West Central Health District. Please note the health department is not currently testing for COVID-19 and is not currently issuing certificates of health to show a person is free of the virus," part of the recording says.
Gloria Cohen with Temple Israel’s Deli Days says for the first time in 30 years, they’re canceling this year’s fundraiser in April due to growing coronavirus concerns.
“We just feel like between our congregation and the community who support us that we just couldn’t," Cohen said.
This fundraiser brings together their whole congregation, members from other churches and the community to make several thousand meals. Cohen says Deli Day will be back bigger than ever next year.
As far as canceling events goes, Kirkland says that is up to each individual organization and reminds people to continue following those preventative measures.
