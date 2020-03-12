Auburn University transitioning to online classes as coronavirus precaution

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is making a transition from on-campus instruction to remote instruction through April 10 in response to concerns of COVID-19 coronavirus.
University officials are asking that students do not return to campus after this week’s spring break concludes.
The decision on whether students will return to campus for the remaining weeks of the spring semester will be made at a later time.
Auburn faculty will contact students on how to continue their academic coursework.
The university is continuing normal operations.
“The Auburn Family faces many unknowns about this virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. “We are taking these unprecedented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff. In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Other university actions include:
- All university events, including sporting events, are canceled through April 10, ensuring appropriate “social distancing” and helping prevent the potential spread of the virus.
- All university domestic and international travel is suspended through April 10.
- Dining facilities, libraries and residence halls will be closed through April 10. University officials will make arrangements for international students and others who are unable to return home. Students who have specific questions should contact the Division of Student Affairs.
- Decisions have not yet been made on spring commencement, summer study abroad programs or other events and activities beyond April 10.
- The university medical clinic remains open. Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should immediately call the Auburn Medical Clinic at 334-844-9825 before visiting the clinic.
- University officials will make arrangements for students who do not have access to the technology needed for remote instruction.
Students who live on campus and believe it is necessary to return to campus to collect personal belongings should contact the Office of University Housing first.
