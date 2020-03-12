City of Columbus sanitation employee arrested for assisting inmates in getting drugs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An employee with the city of Columbus Public Works department has been arrested for allegedly assisting inmates with obtaining drugs.
35-year-old Taurean Jameal Steele is a sanitation employee who drives a sanitation truck while Muscogee County Prison inmates collect trash throughout the city.
Deputy Chief Warden Sherman Thomas with the Muscogee County Prison notified the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office that inmates came across marijuana that was intended to be brought into the prison.
Chief Thomas also stated that there were concerns that the driver, Steele, assisted the inmates in obtaining the drugs.
Investigators determined that Steele did assist the inmates and he was subsequently arrested. Steele is charged with possession of items prohibited for possession by inmates and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Inmates charged in this case include:
- Luis Gutierrez, charged with possession of items prohibited for possession by inmates and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Robert Keene, charged with possession of items prohibited for possession by inmates and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Joe Wallace, charged with possession of items prohibited for possession by inmates and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
More arrests are expected.
All of the individuals involved will appear in Recorder’s Court on Mar. 13 at 2:00 p.m.
