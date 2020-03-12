Claims of too much water in fuel at Columbus gas station causing issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Shell gas station on Bradley Park Dr. and Whitesville Rd. opened their pumps around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after having them taped off while crews were working.
“It started shuttering really hard and then it completely shut down," said driver Nick Jebelese.
Jebelese is still using a rental car after he says his car had a problem with too much water in his gas after filling up at the Shell on Tuesday.
“I got about almost a mile down the road on the interstate and my car completely broke down so, I sat for about three hours waiting on a tow truck and finally got my car taken to the dealership and they told me that there was potentially water in the fuel," he explained.
Trey Crawford with On Hook Towing, who towed Jebelese’s car, says they towed at least three to four cars from the Shell gas station Tuesday due to issues with too much water in the gas. The most common thing that happens because of that is the car stops running, according to Harold White with White’s Automotive.
“If you get too much water, your car will actually stop running. The car can either skip or misfire, start stumbling, stuttering. It will eventually cut off," White said.
White says water actually gets in fuel systems pretty often, but it’s the buildup that’s problematic.
“Your sweet tea gets condensation on the side, a gas tank will do the exact same thing on the inside. Condensation comes in, it will build up with water, but usually the daily drivings of a car will take those few droplets of water that get in there and process it through and it’s never a problem. It’s just the accumulation of large amounts of water that make a difference," White explained.
To avoid the possibility of too much water in gas, White suggests going to a gas station that does a lot business because he says water is more prone to buildup in tanks that aren’t used as often at less busy gas stations.
Jebelese says his tank was on empty when he went to fill up Tuesday.
“It went into my injectors and things faster than people who might have already had gas in their car so, the water might take a little while to settle in the tank and then go into their system," he said.
Shell’s manager told News Leader 9,″We don’t comment.”
