Columbus Museum postpones large gatherings as coronavirus precaution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Large gatherings will be postponed at the Columbus Museum as a coronavirus precaution.
The museum’s annual fundraiser, Farm to Table(aux) Women Making History, will be postponed until the fall. The fundraiser will be held September 17.
The museum said it’s been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and the health, safety, and well-being of its staff, patrons, volunteers, and guests, are top priorities. The Columbus Museum said it remains a relatively low-risk environment and remains open for the public to visit.
The museum is taking the following extra steps to keep a healthy environment:
- Scheduled cleaning of frequently touched surfaces several times a day, such as door handles, handrails, and elevators
- Our Transformations interactive gallery for families is closed daily from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for additional cleaning
- Handwashing reminders and tips in our restrooms
- Wipes are available at the front desk and in Transformations interactive family gallery
