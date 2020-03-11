Coronavirus affecting sports schedules and leagues at all levels

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The novel coronavirus outbreak has finally made a serious dent in the sports world.
The NBA announced on Wednesday night that the league’s season is on hiatus after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was diagnosed with COVID-19. That caused Utah’s game at Oklahoma City to be postponed and led the entire slate of league games to be put on hold.
The NBA office released a statement that said the league will use the hiatus to “determine the next steps moving forward.”
That move came a few hours after NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that, starting tomorrow, all basketball tournament games will be played to limited attendance – family members and essential personnel, but not general fans.
In a written statement released Wednesday afternoon, Emmert gave his reasons for the move.
“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.
“We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey indicated in an interview during Wednesday night’s SEC Tournament games that the restriction on fan attendance will extend to regular season games for conference schools.
The NCAA decision doesn’t affect Columbus State’s athletic events just yet. A school spokesman said Wednesday night that the school and the University of Georgia System are monitoring the situation, and will make appropriate decisions when necessary.
