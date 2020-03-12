FPHL hands out suspensions to five River Dragons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The FPHL announced punishments for last Sunday’s bench clearing brawl in Winston-Salem between the Columbus River Dragons and Carolina Thunderbirds.
The league said Wednesday afternoon that River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard has received a three-game suspension for his part in the fracas, with the same penalty meted out to MJ Graham and Will LaPorte. Nick Wright received a five-game suspension, while goalie Cody Karpinski will have to sit out one game.
Thunderbirds head coach Andre Niec will be suspended for eight games, with an additional four game probationary period in the largest individual penalty dealt out. Mike Baker of the Thunderbirds received a three-game suspension, while teammates Dominik Fejt and George Holt received two-game penalties.
Fines were also assessed to the players and the teams, but the amount was not announced. There’s also no word on if the suspensions will be served immediately, or spaced out over the matter of a couple of weeks.
The River Dragons head to Danville for a three-game series with the Dashers starting on Friday night.
