Georgia, Florida meet in SEC tourney

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 60 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 29.4 percent of the 245 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 42 over the last five games. He's also made 77.2 percent of his free throws this season.