GHSA recommends local schools suspend all spring sporting events

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia High School Association is recommending that all local school school systems suspend their spring sporting events.
“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves," said Dr. Robin Hines, Executive Director of the GHSA. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”
The GHSA has made the decision to postpone the State Literary competitions that were scheduled for Mar. 14 and Mar. 21.
“We hate to have to make this call, but we must do what is in the best interest of our student-athletes and fans," said Hines.
Hines says that a decision about remaining spring sports has not yet been made.
The GHSA will issue an update by Friday, Mar. 27, which would be the conclusion of the two week suspension recommended by Gov. Brian Kemp.
