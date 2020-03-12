LaGrange police searching for man with active warrant for robbery

LAGRNAGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a man with an active warrant for robbery.
27-year-old Rontavious Walker has an active felony warrant for robbery by sudden snatching.
According to LaGrange police, officers were dispatched to Motel 6 on LaFayette Parkway Wednesday night to investigate a robbery. Police say Walker snatched an undisclosed amount of money from the victim and fled the scene.
WalKer is 5’6” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2664 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
