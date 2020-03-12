Low Rain Chances Continue Into The Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A spotty shower is possible Friday, otherwise, rain chances remain low for the weekend. Weather looks quite spring-like with a mix of sun & clouds each day, and highs soaring into the upper 70s to around 80. Nighttime temperatures will be a bit cooler, near 60 degrees. Patchy fog & low clouds are expected for at least the next few mornings.
A weak cool front will push through Sunday night. Behind the front, clouds will hang around making for a dreary day Monday as cool air wedges in from the east, with highs struggling to reach the mid-60s.
The rest of next week looks quite warm with highs quickly rebounding into the 70s & 80s. Weather will be unsettled at times as disturbances push across the region. Showers & thunderstorms are possible the second half of next week, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
