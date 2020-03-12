Rock quarry meeting in Opelika postponed

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Residents in Opelika will have to wait a little longer to voice their concerns with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management over a proposed quarry just north of Opelika.
A-DEM has announced that the original public hearing scheduled for Mar. 31 has been postponed because of a request from the quarry’s parent company, Creekwood Resources.
Residents and community leaders recently voiced their concern over potential consequences of the quarry like water and air pollution.
Creekwood Resources says the quarry would last 50 years and create 20 new jobs.
There is no word on the new date for the public hearing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.