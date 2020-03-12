COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around the country, businesses, health care facilities and even places of worship are preparing and stocking up on sanitation supplies.
Unfortunately, shelves nationwide are empty, and stores are rushing to restock. If you turn to the internet, some prices are eye-popping.
As demand increases, some people are looking to make a buck by selling hand sanitizer at huge markups – and those products might not follow CDC recommendations.
Learn more about this price gouging and how to avoid being ripped off in our Special Report: Sanitized, airing Monday, March 16th at 6 p.m. EST/5 p.m. CST on WTVM and 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on WXTX.
