Tupperware: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $71.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.47 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.
The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics posted revenue of $417.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $12.4 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.
The company's shares closed at $1.63. A year ago, they were trading at $27.88.
