Valley man arrested with drugs, $33K in currency in Beulah

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man has been arrested in the Lee County community of Beulah on drug charges.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Lee Rd. 270 in reference to illegal drugs on Mar. 11.
Deputies recovered two bags of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine and approximately $33,000 in U.S. currency.
30-year-old Tremayne Lakeith Brown was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
He has since been released on a $3,000 bond.
More charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCSO at 334-749-5651.
