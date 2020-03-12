Valley man arrested with drugs, $33K in currency in Beulah

Valley man arrested with drugs, $33K in currency in Beulah
Tremayne Brown, arrested on drug charges in Lee County (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | March 12, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 1:54 PM

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man has been arrested in the Lee County community of Beulah on drug charges.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Lee Rd. 270 in reference to illegal drugs on Mar. 11.

Deputies recovered two bags of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine and approximately $33,000 in U.S. currency.

30-year-old Tremayne Lakeith Brown was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

He has since been released on a $3,000 bond.

More charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCSO at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.