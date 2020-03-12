Warming Up Despite the Clouds Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we wrap up the work week, clouds will continue to stick around, but rain chances still don’t look overly impressive. Still forecasting a 10-20% coverage of isolated showers through the weekend, so nowhere near as wet as the washout that was last week. Even through next week, we only expect ½ inch of rain in most spots. And people are more likely to stay dry than wet over the next few days.