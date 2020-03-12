Warming Up Despite the Clouds Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we wrap up the work week, clouds will continue to stick around, but rain chances still don’t look overly impressive. Still forecasting a 10-20% coverage of isolated showers through the weekend, so nowhere near as wet as the washout that was last week. Even through next week, we only expect ½ inch of rain in most spots. And people are more likely to stay dry than wet over the next few days.
Despite the clouds dominating, breaks of sunshine will keep temperatures well into the 70s during the heat of the afternoons, with a few spots possibly flirting with 80 degrees on some days. Next week’s rain chances look slightly higher (30% coverage each day), but apart from a rumble of thunder here and there, we don’t expect much more rainfall then either.
