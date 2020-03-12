WATCH LIVE at 3:00 p.m.: Georgia sees first coronavirus-related death

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is hosting a press conference to provide an update on the status of the coronavirus in Georgia after one man has died.
At this time, the state of Georgia has six confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus and 11 more presumed positive cases.
Gov. Kemp has confirmed that a 67-year-old man has died from the coronavirus, marking the first related death in the state of Georgia.
The 67-year-old man was hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone since testing positive for COVID-19 on Mar. 7. He also had underlying medical conditions in addition to being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time,” said Governor Kemp. “I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together.”
There are currently no cases of coronavirus in the Chattahoochee Valley.
