Women’s Empowerment Luncheon in Columbus postponed due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon in Columbus has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
The 18th annual event, hosted by Davis Broadcasting, was expected to take place on Friday, Mar. 13 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Beverly Johnson, the first African-American to be featured on the cover of Vogue Magazine. Johnson is also well-known as a model, mother, actress, activist and businesswoman.
There is no word on when the event will be rescheduled to at this time.
