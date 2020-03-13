Ala. public schools to close, more COVID-19 confirmed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency following the state’s confirmation of its first case of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
Ivey said as of the close of business on March 18, she is ordering all public K-12 schools to be closed for two-and-a-half weeks to help stem the spread of the illness. Officials said the closure was not being instituted immediately because they want to be able to give parents time to find daycare services.
During a news conference called Friday afternoon, state officials confirmed a second case of the virus, this one in Jefferson County. That person is being isolated at home.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said there are also three other preliminary cases in the state.
