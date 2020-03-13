City of Columbus announces closures and event postponements as coronavirus precaution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several city events have been postponed and multiple public facilities in Columbus will be closed due to coronavirus concerns.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced Friday that these cautionary measures are in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to avoid crowded areas.
The postponements and closures will be in effect March 16 to April 3.
Early voting at the City Services Center through March 20 will continue as well as regular voting at precincts March 24.
See postponements and closures below:
Columbus Civic Center & Ice Rink Upcoming Events:
River Dragons Hockey Games March (20, 22, 27) April (3, 4, 5)
March Madness Concert March 28th (New Date to be Determined)
Ice Rink (River Dragons) March 28th
Ice Rink (Skate w/Dragons) March 29th
Public Skating
Ice Skate Club Practices/Events
Parks and Recreation Activities & Facilities:
Recreation Centers
29th Street Gym
Boxwood Recreation Center
Carver Park Recreation
Fluellen Recreation Center
Frank Chester Recreation Center
Northside Recreation Center
Psalmond Road Recreation Center
Shirley Winston Recreation Center
Senior Centers:
Edgewood Senior Center
Fox Senior Center
Frank Chester Senior Center
Gallops Senior Center
Other Recreation Facilities closed:
Bull Creek Golf Course
Britt David Studios
Columbus Aquatic Center
Cooper Creek Tennis Center
Godwin Creek Golf Course
Haygood Boxing Gym
Lake Oliver Marina
Ma Rainey House
Oxbow Creek Golf Course
Pop Austin Therapeutic Program
The following leagues are closed or suspended:
All Little Leagues
Adult Sports offered by Columbus Parks and Recreation
Columbus Youth Soccer
Cooper Creek Tennis Center
Columbus Aquatic Center Swim Programs
Public Meetings:
Renaming/Dedication Ceremony for C.E. “Red” McDaniel/CSC – Monday, March 16th
METRA Transit Public Meeting – Tuesday, March 17th
Theo McGee Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Monday, March 23rd
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.