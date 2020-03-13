City of Columbus announces closures and event postponements as coronavirus precaution

By Olivia Gunn | March 13, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 5:36 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several city events have been postponed and multiple public facilities in Columbus will be closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced Friday that these cautionary measures are in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to avoid crowded areas.

The postponements and closures will be in effect March 16 to April 3.

Early voting at the City Services Center through March 20 will continue as well as regular voting at precincts March 24.

See postponements and closures below:

Columbus Civic Center & Ice Rink Upcoming Events:

River Dragons Hockey Games March (20, 22, 27) April (3, 4, 5)

March Madness Concert March 28th (New Date to be Determined)

Ice Rink (River Dragons) March 28th

Ice Rink (Skate w/Dragons) March 29th

Public Skating

Ice Skate Club Practices/Events

Parks and Recreation Activities & Facilities:

Recreation Centers

29th Street Gym

Boxwood Recreation Center

Carver Park Recreation

Fluellen Recreation Center

Frank Chester Recreation Center

Northside Recreation Center

Psalmond Road Recreation Center

Shirley Winston Recreation Center

Senior Centers:

Edgewood Senior Center

Fox Senior Center

Frank Chester Senior Center

Gallops Senior Center

Other Recreation Facilities closed:

Bull Creek Golf Course

Britt David Studios

Columbus Aquatic Center

Cooper Creek Tennis Center

Godwin Creek Golf Course

Haygood Boxing Gym

Lake Oliver Marina

Ma Rainey House

Oxbow Creek Golf Course

Pop Austin Therapeutic Program

The following leagues are closed or suspended:

All Little Leagues

Adult Sports offered by Columbus Parks and Recreation

Columbus Youth Soccer

Cooper Creek Tennis Center

Columbus Aquatic Center Swim Programs

Public Meetings:

Renaming/Dedication Ceremony for C.E. “Red” McDaniel/CSC – Monday, March 16th

METRA Transit Public Meeting – Tuesday, March 17th

Theo McGee Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Monday, March 23rd

