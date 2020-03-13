Columbus law enforcement officers honored for service to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two law enforcers in Columbus were presented awards Thursday by a local Sons of American Revolution chapter.
Superior Court Judge Art Smith, III and District Attorney Julia Slater were honored for service they’ve provided to the Chattahoochee Valley over the years.
The president of the Coweta Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution said Slater’s law enforcement medal was a surprise to her. Following the medal presentation, Slater took some time to educate the group on gangs.
"I had no idea I was getting an award,” said Slater. “I was so honored they gave it to me. It feels really nice to be able to explain about the gangs themselves and the prosecution of gangs because a lot of people don't understand it and it's nice to have citizens who are interested enough to ask."
Slater said gangs are a known problem in Columbus and the biggest cause of violence, including homicides.
