Columbus police searching for missing woman with dementia, last seen on 3rd Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman.
77-year-old Thelma Gunn was last seen March 12 in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Police say Gunn has been diagnosed with dementia.
Gunn was last seen wearing white pants and a black shirt. She is 5’5” and weighs 150 pounds. Gunn has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Gunn’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.