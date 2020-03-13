Columbus police searching for runaway teen last seen on Ft. Benning Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a runway teen.
Lonnie Moore, III, 14, was last seen Sunday, March 8 in the 2300 block of Fort Benning Road.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts, and white shoes. Lonnie is 5’7” and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Lonnie’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
