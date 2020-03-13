CSU canceling classes for 2 weeks amid coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University (CSU) will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks beginning March 16.
The suspension will allow time for the university System of Georgia institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules for state officials to measure the current situation regarding the coronavirus in Georgia.
CSU is encouraging students who are on spring break to not return to campus. Students who are on campus are urged to leave campus by the end of business Friday, March 13 and remain away from campus until March 29.
A mechanism will be established to safely accommodate students who are unable to leave campus.
