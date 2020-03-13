Field of Muscogee Co. Teacher of the Year candidates narrowed to three finalists

“They are in the trenches. They are doing the hard work everyday and we appreciate them so much and we appreciate the fact that the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation- who’s mission is all about recognizing great teachers. This is certainly an opportunity to do that and we thank them so much for their dedicated work every day in the classroom and all of our teachers do a really great job and we’re really prod to be able to recognize these particular three," said Muscogee County Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.