FPHL suspends season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced on Thursday that the season is postponed indefinitely due to the effects of COVID-19, which means the Columbus River Dragons’ inaugural season is on hold.



Commission Don Kirnan said the move was made to safeguard the health and safety of players, officials, and the fans.



“This is done out of a concern for safety and following suit with the NHL and the recommendations they and many other professional leagues have gotten, it is in our best interest to also go into a suspended state.”



The league’s Board of Governors will continue to monitor the situation, and will announce when and where – and if – the season will resume.



The River Dragons have already clinched a spot in the FPHL playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Division, the team making the postseason in the franchise’s first year of existence.

