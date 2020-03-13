Georgia Power temporarily suspends residential disconnections for 30 days amid coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power has developed a plan to ensure safe and reliable energy to customers as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state.
Georgia Power will also temporarily suspend residential disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning March 14. Georgia Power will reevaluate the policy and timeframe as the situation develops.
“Our teams are always prepared to respond in challenging situations and I am confident we will continue to meet the needs of our customers during this unprecedented time. It’s what we do,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “Georgia Power’s operational plans, systems, infrastructure and generating plants are all designed with reliability in mind. We remain focused on ensuring both the well-being of our employees and the continuity of services for our customers.”
The following actions have been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health of its employees:
• Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely
• Cancelling facility tours and external meetings
• Increasing cleaning frequency at company locations
• Aggressively sanitizing work areas
• Cancelling all non-essential business travel – both domestic and international
• Asking employees to self-identify, if they have or plan to travel internationally
• Using technology for meetings
