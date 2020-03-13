Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour first said there would be no fans. Now there will be no players. In a late night decision, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks. Commissioner Jay Monahan had said earlier Thursday he was comfortable with the tournaments going on without fans because it's an outdoor sport. He said Thursday night the new coronavirus situation is changing rapidly and the right thing for the PGA Tour to do is to pause. The next scheduled event would be the Masters.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. Opening day had been scheduled for March 26. MLB also has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule. MLB had continued to play into Thursday but changed course after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings. The March 26 start had been baseball's earliest scheduled opening other than for international games. MLB had not had a mass postponement of openers since 1995, when the season was shortened from 162 games to 144 after a strike.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham. MLS Commissioner Don Garber says the decision was based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities. Beckham and Jorge Mas co-own Inter Miami, which had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday. MLS started its season on Feb. 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.
UNDATED (AP) — The ATP has called off all men's professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The WTA put off its women's event in Charleston, South Carolina, in April, but otherwise says it will make further decisions about its schedule within a week. The WTA says in an email to The Associated Press that “at this point" the women's tour is “not looking to” impose a six-week suspension. The men's tour says competition at its tournaments will not resume before the week of April 20. The International Tennis Federation also suspended lower-tier events.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — IndyCar and NASCAR will race this weekend without spectators over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Formula One's Australian Grand Prix was called off entirely as auto racing joined other sports affected by the coronavirus. IndyCar is scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Only essential personnel will be permitted to attend. Competitors will also undergo a questionnaire for health screening before entry. NASCAR will race this week at Atlanta and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway under similar restrictions. The NHRA has canceled much of the GatorNationals and IMSA rescheduled the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have decided not to pick up a contact option on center Daniel Kilgore. He’ll become a free agent next week. The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. Kilgore started 13 games for the Dolphins last season, when they ranked 27th in offense and went 5-11. The team is expected to have four new starters in the offensive line in 2020.