Ivey to approve $5 million appropriation for coronavirus preparedness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature has sent a supplemental appropriation of $5 million for COVID-19 preparedness to Gov. Kay Ivey for her approval and she has confirmed she supports it.
Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said the money would be used to make sure centers across the state have the capability to test for the virus.
However, the bill is more vague and says the money will be given to the Alabama Department of Public Health for “preparedness and response activities.”
"We have a strong structured plan but it needs to be funded," Marsh said. "If they consult their physician and if they need a test they will have a location to go to be tested and limit exposure."
At the same time, Marsh said the disease is being “blown out of proportion” and mainly affects the elderly population.
"Part of the problem is that people have not looked prepared," Marsh said. "You're not going to stop this disease. You have to slow it down."
Marsh said Alabama will receive $8.5 million from the federal government.
Alabama’s $5 million appropriation will become available immediately after the state legislature and the governor approve it.
