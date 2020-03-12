Lady Cougars sweep conference opener; face possible cancellation of rest of season.

“You can’t really get your head around it,” Huskisson said. “In my 25 years, I’ve never considered a season being cancelled other than some kind of catastrophe that happens on your home field or something like that. This is mind boggling. I don’t think any of us know what to think because it’s the first time ever. But I keep going back – I’m a proud American, I grew up a proud American. My dad’s military and I believe in our homeland and I believe what people are telling us. And if it’s as bad as they say, we’ve got to protect our people here. That’s first and foremost.”