Lady Cougars sweep conference opener; face possible cancellation of rest of season.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus State Lady Cougars opened their Peach Belt Conference slate the right way, sweeping the USC Aiken Lady Pacers 9-1 and 3-0 on Thursday at Cougar Field.
Hannah Rose Corbin earned the victory in both games, going a combined nine innings, giving up one run on four hits and striking out 13. Elyse Ambrose homered in each game, picking up three RBI on the day.
The victories were overshadowed by Thursday’s announcement by the NCAA that they will not hold spring sports championships, and several conferences, including the SEC and ACC in Division I, and Conference Carolinas and the South Atlantic in Division II revealing that they were cancelling their entire spring sports season.
Lady Cougars head coach Brad Huskisson is hopeful that his team will be able to continue the season.
“You can’t really get your head around it,” Huskisson said. “In my 25 years, I’ve never considered a season being cancelled other than some kind of catastrophe that happens on your home field or something like that. This is mind boggling. I don’t think any of us know what to think because it’s the first time ever. But I keep going back – I’m a proud American, I grew up a proud American. My dad’s military and I believe in our homeland and I believe what people are telling us. And if it’s as bad as they say, we’ve got to protect our people here. That’s first and foremost.”
Huskisson and the rest of the Cougars spring sports crew will get an answer to their future on Friday. The Peach Belt Conference is set to hold a conference call in the afternoon to determine if the PBC spring sports schedule will be cancelled.
