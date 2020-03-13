LIST: Schools, universities choosing to close ahead of coronavirus concerns

(WTVM) - Some schools in the Chattahoochee Valley have made the decision to close down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are making the decision to transition to online instruction.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has suggested that all schools and daycares close for at least the next two weeks, though he is not mandating that they close at this time.
Schools that have decided to close include:
- Meriwether County Schools - Closed between Monday, Mar. 16 and Friday, Mar. 27
- University System of Georgia - Closed through Friday, Mar. 27
- Marion County Schools - Closed through Friday, Mar. 20
- Harris County Schools - Closed through Sunday, April 5
Schools transitioning to online learning include:
- Auburn University - All instruction taking place online through April 10
- Troy University - All instruction taking place online through April 3
- Brookstone School - All instruction taking place online through Mar. 27
We will continue to update this late as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.