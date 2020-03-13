LIST: Student athletic activities suspended in the Chattahoochee Valley as a coronavirus precaution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Athletic activities have been cancelled for several students and schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The suspension comes at guidance of the Georgia High School Association as a coronavirus precaution. All athletic activities, including games and practices will be suspended from March 13 to April 5.
All athletic activities have been cancelled for the following schools, districts, and leagues:
- Muscogee County School District
- St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School
- Northern Little League
- Columbus Youth Soccer Club- canceled until April 30
Officials said they will reevaluate the situation April 6 to determine when activities will resume.
Gyms, weight rooms, athletic facilities, and athletic fields will be closed afterschool to all activities.
