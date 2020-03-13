Martin Army Hospital on Ft. Benning placing visitor restrictions for coronavirus concerns

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is leading Martin Army Community Hospital on the base of Fort Benning to impose visitor restrictions.
The hospital is asking that anyone who may be sick, especially those with symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat, to not visit the hospital unless they are seeking emergency treatment.
Large groups of visitors are also discouraged from visiting a single patient. Instead, the hospital is suggesting you communicate with patients digitally through FaceTime and Snapchat.
Patients under the age of 12 are restricted from visiting.
Anyone who is symptomatic should isolate themselves to prevent spreading the disease. Everyone has practiced social distancing of at least six feet.
There is no word on when these temporary visitation restrictions will be removed.
