MCSD develops preparedness plan for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is implementing some best practices for students to continue learning from home in case of an emergency.
Director of Communications Mercedes Parham said the district is putting a student learning continuity plan in place that will allow students to remotely access their curriculum and instructional materials regardless of the COVID-19 outcome.
She said this includes teachers drafting 10 days of lesson plans just in case schools have to close for two weeks.
One teacher posted a comment on social media saying the requirement caused her and other educators to go into panic mode.
“Fortunately, this should not be of abnormal practice for any of our instructional leaders who have lesson plans in place and using digital resources to supplement curriculum-based materials,” said Parham. “We understand any panic that arises just from the nature of this pandemic; however, we have the responsibility to ensure our students can continue learning no matter what.”
Parham said according to the guidelines the district received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Public Health Department, the district is at a level zero in the pandemic plan.
Muscogee County schools are following their normal schedules.
